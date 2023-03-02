High pressure is building back into the Miami Valley. This will bring about some sunshine today, but northerly wind is bringing in much cooler air. After hitting a record high on Wednesday at 75 degrees, today will be about 20 degrees cooler.

Tonight, clouds will increase and rain will spread in from the south late. Steady rain, heavy at times, will be around through the first part of Friday. This will taper to scattered activity through the afternoon, but there is also the chance of a few thunderstorms. Expect a wet and windy finish to the week, with winds gusting 45-50 mph late Friday into Friday night.

TODAY: Partly sunny and much cooler. High 55

TONIGHT: Becoming breezy with increasing clouds. Rain develops across the south late. Low 38

FRIDAY: Cloudy, windy and rainy. Rain will fall heavy at times, and there is a chance of thunder. High 57

FRIDAY NIGHT: Rain early on, ending overnight. Mostly cloudy, windy and colder. Low 36

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy and chilly. High 45

The weekend will start off chilly, with highs in the mid-40s and lots of clouds around on Saturday. Sunday morning, temperatures will drop below freezing, but there will be a nice recovery into the mid-50s Sunday afternoon.