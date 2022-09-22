Cooler air is moving into the Miami Valley for the second half of the week. Northerly winds have developed behind a cold front, and this is bringing in a true fall feel. Highs in the afternoon will only recover into the upper 60s today, and we expect dry conditions.

Overnight, any clouds will be clearing out, and lows will drop into the low 40s. It will feel chilly early Friday morning! The afternoon will feature a lot of sunshine, but temperatures will remain below normal.

TODAY: Partly sunny, breezy and much cooler. High 67

TONIGHT: Clearing and chilly. Low 42

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, nice and cool. High 66

SATURDAY: Partly sunny and mild. A slight chance of a spotty shower in the afternoon. High 73

Over the weekend, highs will come back up into the 70s. Most of the weekend will be dry, with just slight shower chances developing.