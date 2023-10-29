The second round of showers have arrived heading into the evening hours. We will see showers through the rest of the night. Recent models have indicated the system will push through a bit quicker, meaning the chance for showers during the work commute have lowered significantly. Tomorrow will be cold with a small chance of shower in the morning hours. Temperatures will only get into the mid 40s with cloudy conditions. Clouds will begin to clear late in the afternoon, becoming mostly clear overnight and temperatures getting into the 20s. We have a freeze watch in effect for Monday night areawide. A chance of flurries overnight Tuesday, then warmer temperatures for the second half of the work week.

