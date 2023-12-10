After the passage of a cold front last night, today will be much colder. However these temperatures are more typical of this time of the year. average high is 43. Our high for the day occurred at midnight and daytime temperatures will bounce around or stay steady in the 30s. Later this afternoon and evening there is a low chance of a few flurries, especially the further north that you live.

TODAY: Generally cloudy and colder. High 39

TONIGHT: Stray flurries, becoming partly cloudy and cold. Low 28

MONDAY: Sunshine returns. Still cold. High near 40.

Sunshine and dry weather for the next several days with highs in the 40s and lows in the 20s.