The cold front has pushed through overnight bringing those temperatures down below freezing this morning. The coat is a must before heading out of the door. We will be nearly 30 degrees colder today than we were yesterday. The southern half of the Miami Valley will hit the lower 40s, while up north will be in the mid 30s. Lots of sunshine through the daytime, and as we go into the weekend with temperatures getting to 50 tomorrow and the 60s by Monday. Showers likely late Sunday night into Monday could effect the work commute. Ending the month of February off in a fitting way with well above average temperatures.

