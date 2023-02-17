As the low has moved off to the northeast, we are in the coldest portion of the system as Canadian air is flowing in. We are seeing some flurries through the early morning hours, but no accumulation is expected. Temperatures today will be half of the high on Wednesday, only getting to the mid-30s. Clouds dominate today, but some clearing is possible in the afternoon. Overnight we get to the lower 20s with clear skies. Tomorrow is much warmer, into the mid-40s with sunshine, and back to the 50s by Sunday with ample sunshine.

