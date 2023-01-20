Much colder air is moving in in the wake of Thursday’s strong storm system. Temperatures will basically hold steady in the mid-30s today. A brisk wind will keep wind chill values in the 20s, and we expect a few scattered flurries at times.

Overnight will be mostly cloudy but dry, and Saturday also looks dry. It will be a mostly cloudy start to the weekend, with a few breaks of sun during the afternoon hours. Temperatures will be seasonably chilly, with highs in the upper 30s.

TODAY: Cloudy, windy and cold with a few flurries. High 35

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and cold. Low 26

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy and seasonably chilly. High 38

SUNDAY: Cloudy and chilly with snow showers likely. High 38

We are watching a storm for Sunday, which will bring in the chance for some snow showers. Right now, it looks like we could see an inch or two of snow accumulation, but stay tuned to the forecast over the weekend for updates.