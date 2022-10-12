

An approaching cold front will bring a few showers to the Miami Valley Wednesday evening and the first few hours of the overnight. What it’ll also do is bring us a breezy and much cooler Thursday.

While the evening showers won’t add up to much, we’ll take anything we can get at this point as we’ve picked up only 2.13″ since September 1. That’s 2.26″ below average over the same period.

TONIGHT: Scattered evening showers. An isolated t’storm possible. Rain ends after midnight. Low 50

THURSDAY: Becoming partly cloudy. Breezy and much cooler. High 61

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Chilly with patchy frost possible, especially in valleys & protected areas. Low 37

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and slightly warmer. High 63

Outside of a slight chance of shower Saturday night, unseasonably dry conditions will continue into at least the middle part of next week. Also, brace for the coldest temperatures of the season so far with the mercury dropping below freezing both Tuesday and Wednesday mornings.

Sharing Recipients