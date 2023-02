Clouds will stream in as we go through the day. We will see mostly cloudy conditions for much of the day, but getting up near where we were yesterday. Overnight we are warm, in the upper 30s, with a very small chance of a light shower in the morning hours. Temperatures are cooler tomorrow with sunshine and breezy conditions We see rain and thunderstorm activity return on Wednesday. A record high could be broken with a forecasted high of 70 degrees.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction