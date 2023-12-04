Clouds will linger in the Miami Valley today. Despite this, most of the day looks to remain dry. There is just a small chance of a sprinkle or flurry. Temperatures will be chilly, but very seasonable, with highs in the low to mid 40s.

The next system will be dropping in from the northwest on Tuesday. We expect some snow showers in the morning, and there could be some light accumulation on the grass or elevated objects in a few spots. Roads will remain mainly just wet. Then we will see a transition to scattered rain showers for the rest of the day.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy and seasonably chilly. High 44

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and cold. Low 31

TUESDAY: Cloudy with snow showers in the morning, mixing/changing to rain and remaining scattered about during the afternoon. High 41

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy and chilly. High 39

Dry weather returns on Wednesday, but it will be a bit colder behind the system, with highs running just below normal.