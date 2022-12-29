Clouds will increase across the Miami Valley today. Even though we expect mostly cloudy conditions by afternoon, dry weather will continue. It will be a great day to get out and get some exercise, with highs reaching the low and mid-50s. A few sprinkles are possible this evening, with showers filling in overnight.

Scattered showers are likely on Friday. It will still be cool, with highs in the 50s expected, but it will be breezy through the day… and wet, at times.

TODAY: Becoming mostly cloudy. Breezy and cool. High 54

TONIGHT: Cloudy with showers developing. Low 48

FRIDAY: Cloudy with scattered showers. Breezy and cool. High 55

SATURDAY: Cloudy and cool with rain likely. High 50

NEW YEAR’S EVE: Cloudy and chilly with scattered showers. Low 46

NEW YEAR’S DAY: Slight chance of a morning shower, then mostly cloudy and cool. High 51

Rain is likely Saturday, tapering off to scattered showers by the time we ring in the new year Saturday night. New Year’s Day will start off with just a slight chance of a morning shower, then dry weather is expected.