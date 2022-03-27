Mostly clear skies tonight, which will continue tomorrow. Temperatures will get near the record low tonight, 16 degrees, which was set in 1955 at the Dayton International Airport. Mostly sunny skies to begin the work week with highs in the lower 40s. Tuesday, a chance of showers arrive later in the day. Wednesday will be a nice, but windy day, with highs in 70s and shower and thunderstorm chances arriving evening and continuing into Thursday morning as a cold front moves through. Cooler temperatures to end the week.



Tonight: A low of 19 degrees. Mostly clear skies. Winds NW at 5 to 15 mph.



Tomorrow: Mostly sunny skies. A high of 41 degrees. NW winds at 5 to 15 mph.



Tomorrow Night: Clouds increasing. Partly cloudy skies. A low of 27 degrees. Winds NW becoming NE at 0 to 10 mph.





