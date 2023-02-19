DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A weak, mid-level disturbance moved across the Miami Valley Saturday night. Despite increasing clouds, it remains dry. On its heels, southwesterly winds will pick up Sunday and usher in unseasonably mild air–in the mid 50s. Skies will become mostly sunny on Sunday.

Our next weather maker will arrive on Presidents Day Monday. A weak cold front will move across the area and bring a few rain showers, mainly during the morning.

TODAY: Becoming mostly sunny and unseasonably mild. High 56

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds with a slight chance of a rain shower by daybreak. Low 40

PRESIDENTS DAY (MONDAY): Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely, mainly in the morning. Still mild. High 51.

We’ll get a day to dry out on Tuesday before more widespread rain moves in on Wednesday. A few thunderstorms are possible with this system during the afternoon and evening. We’re in store for very mild temps–in the mid 60s Wednesday and near record highs Thursday near 70!