Starting out this morning in the 40s in most locations. However temperatures recover nicely this afternoon into the 70s. Morning sunshine gives way to some clouds later this afternoon. A cold front brings in chances of some showers overnight and on Sunday.

TODAY: Becoming partly to mostly cloudy. High 78.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, chance of a few showers. Low 57

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy, few showers. High 73.

Still a slight chance of rain Monday, otherwise a nice warming trend for next week as temperatures rise into the low 80s with dry weather.