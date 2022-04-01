It’s a little more winter like across the Miami Valley this morning! Temperatures have dropped into the 30s, and there are even scattered snow showers moving through. These will taper off through late morning, and the afternoon looks dry. We’ll see some sun pop out this afternoon, as well, but temperatures remain chilly. Highs will only be in the mid-40s.

It will be quite cold tonight with clouds clearing out and lows in the upper 20s. Saturday will start with some sunshine, and highs will reach the mid-50s. Clouds increase in the afternoon, with the chance of showers by evening.

TODAY: Morning snow showers, otherwise mostly cloudy with some late day sun. Breezy and chilly. High 45

TONIGHT: Clearing and cold. Low 28

SATURDAY: Morning sun, followed by increasing afternoon clouds. Cool, with a chance of evening rain showers. High 55

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers. Low 37

SUNDAY: Partly sunny, breezy and cool. High 55

Showers will continue Saturday night, but will move out by Sunday. The second half of the weekend looks dry and cool. Temperatures will slowly warm through next week, but it looks unsettled. We’ll see the chance for showers each day.