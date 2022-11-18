Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Areas along and north of I-70 have the best chance at seeing snow showers this morning. The snow may fall in heavy bursts, which would put down a light coating on the roads, and suddenly drop visibility. South of I-70, a few light snow showers or flurries will be possible. Coverage will decrease in the afternoon hours. It will be breezy and cold, with afternoon highs just near 30-degrees.

Clouds are expected to break up tonight as temperatures drop into the teens. Saturday may start with sunshine, but clouds will fill back in during the afternoon hours. Another cold front will approach late day, and winds will increase again ahead of this feature. There will be a slight chance of a flurry or light snow shower by late afternoon.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy and cold with scattered snow showers/flurries. Any snow accumulation around 1/2″ or less. High 30

TONIGHT: Some clearing and quite cold. Low 17

SATURDAY: Partly sunny, windy and cold with a few flurries late day. High 32

SATURDAY NIGHT: Clearing and vey cold. Low 15

SUNDAY: Sunny, breezy and continued cold. High 30

The second half of the weekend looks brighter, but still cold. Morning temperatures will be in the teens on Sunday, with single digit wind chill. Afternoon highs will again just be up near 30-degrees.