This morning there will be scattered showers. Clouds stay socked into the area through tonight and we may still see some patchy areas of drizzle this afternoon and tonight. Christmas Eve Day looks pretty nice by the afternoon with highs near 60s. Quite weather for Santa’s travels Christmas Eve (Sunday night).

TODAY: AM Scattered showers. PM cloudy with patchy drizzle. Highs near 50

TONIGHT: Cloudy with patchy drizzle. Low 43

CHRISTMAS EVE DAY(SUNDAY): AM patchy drizzle, mostly cloudy. High 58.

Shower develop Christmas Day especially during the afternoon. Showers continue through Tuesday. Highs in the 50s. Temperatures cool off later in the week and there are chances of snow showers Thursday and Friday.