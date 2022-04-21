Scattered showers will continue to impact the Miami Valley through the morning hours. These will gradually taper off through lunchtime, and we expect a drier afternoon. The sun will even come out, gradually, and the gusty wind will die down. Temperatures will be a little warmer than yesterday afternoon, as highs reach the upper 60s.

Friday looks mostly dry, with just a slight shower chance. The warming will continue, with highs in the lower 70s.

TODAY: Morning showers and wind, drying out with gradual clearing in the afternoon. High 68

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and cool. Low 50

FRIDAY: Partly sunny with a slight chance of a passing shower, mild. High 72

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and unseasonably warm. High 84

SUNDAY: Partly sunny, windy and unseasonably warm. High 83

Unseasonably warm weather arrives for the weekend. It will really feel like summer, with lots of sun and highs in the low-mid 80s. Thankfully, the humidity will stay low, so it will feel pleasantly warm.