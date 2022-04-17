A chilly and frosty start to your Easter Sunday. High pressure gave us mainly clear skies overnight and will keep us dry for the day today. By later this afternoon and evening there will be some clouds ahead of the next system. Clouds thicken overnight and rain and snow showers develop with the next storm system.

TODAY: AM Frost, mostly sunny. High 52

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds, rain and snow showers develop late. Low 36

MONDAY: Chilly with periods of rain and snow showers. High 48

Starting on Tuesday we have a warming trend for the next several days. Temperatures rise to near 80 by next weekend. Morning frost possible Tuesday morning. Chances of showers on Thursday.