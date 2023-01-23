***WINTER STORM WATCH for TUESDAY NIGHT/WEDNESDAY***

It will be cold tonight with lows dropping into the 20s. Tuesday will be a dry day, but clouds will stick around. We are tracking a winter storm for Tuesday night into Wednesday. Accumulating snow is looking likely, and this could make the Wednesday morning commute difficult.

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy and cold. Low 26

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and chilly. High 38

TUESDAY NIGHT: Cloudy with snow developing after midnight, mixing with sleet and freezing rain late. Snow accumulation by sunrise 1″ to 3″ south of I-70, 2″-4″ north. Low near 30

WEDNESDAY: Winter mix changing to rain south, snow and sleet north, back to snow by evening. Some additional accumulations likely. High near 40

A wintry mix will cut down snow totals south on Wednesday. We go back over to snow Wednesday night and Thursday with small additional accumulations.