More sunshine and warm temperatures this Sunday. Late tonight there is a chance of scattered showers and storms. Temperatures climb into the mid 80s once again today. A perfect day to play outside in one of the many events going on around town.

TODAY: Mostly sunny & warm. High 85

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with showers and storms late. Low 66

MONDAY: Scattered showers and storms. Warm and humid. High 81

Temperatures rise to around 90 by Wednesday. Then, temperatures drop below normal with highs in the 60s and 70s by the end of the week. There is a low chance of showers mid week.