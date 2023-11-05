Some patchy fog this morning, but otherwise a fantastic day is shaping up once again. Plenty of sunshine this afternoon with temperatures rising into the upper 50s and low 60s.

Now that we are back to standard time, sunrise and sunset times are during peak rush hours and sun delays may occur more often as the sun rises and sets.

TODAY: Partly to mostly sunny. High 62

TONIGHT: Few clouds, seasonably cold. Low 40

MONDAY: Warmer. Partly to mostly cloudy. Low chance of rain by evening. High near 70.

Low chances of rain Tuesday through Thursday. Highs mainly in the 60s this week. Turning cooler on Thursday as temperatures drop into the 50s.