We will continue to enjoy sunny weather through this afternoon. After a chilly morning in the upper 30s/low 40s, highs will reach the mid 70s this afternoon, and it will feel pretty pleasant.

Tonight will become partly cloudy, and we can’t rule out an isolated shower late tonight into Friday morning. Scattered showers and even a thunderstorm will be possible Friday afternoon, as well, but not everyone will see rain during the daylight hours. An area-wide rain will move in with A cold front for Friday evening and night.

TODAY: Sunny and continued nice. High 76

TONIGHT: Becoming partly cloudy with a slight shower chance late. Low 58

FRIDAY: Partly sunny and breezy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 78

FRIDAY NIGHT: Cloudy and breezy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Low 50

SATURDAY: Early morning showers then becoming partly sunny and cooler. High 68

After a few morning showers Saturday, it will dry out for the rest of the weekend. While Saturday looks cooler, it will warm back up to normal highs in the mid 70s on Sunday.