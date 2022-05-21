This evening there will be a repeat of yesterday morning’s thunderstorms. It will be breezy and dry.

The summer-like feel will continue on Saturday. Highs will reach the upper 80s, and the first half of the day will be mostly dry. There could be some spotty early day showers northwest of Dayton. Showers and thunderstorms will become more likely in the late afternoon and evening hours. Some of them could be strong to severe.

TODAY:

Clouds mixed with sun, continued warm and humid. A 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms by late afternoon. High 86

TONIGHT: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 61

SUNDAY: Morning showers and a chance of a thunderstorm, then clouds mixed with afternoon sun, breezy and much cooler. High 67

Showers and thunderstorms will continue into the first part of Sunday. It will dry out Sunday afternoon as cooler air moves into the region behind a strong cold front.