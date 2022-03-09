A cold night is on the way under mostly clear skies. We will see the return of a few high clouds later tonight. Thursday will be a dry day with partly sunny conditions and continued seasonably cool temperatures.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cold. Low 28

THURSDAY: Partly sunny and seasonably cool. High 48

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy and cold. Low 32

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain showers developing later in the day. A change-over to snow is expected through the evening with a few inches possible overnight along with blowing and drifting snow. High 48 but falling late in the afternoon.

Saturday will be unseasonably cold with temperatures in the 20s and windy with icy roads likely in the morning. Snow showers streaming off of Lake Michigan will be scattered about, but sunshine will mix in with the clouds at times, too.