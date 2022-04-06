Dense fog has developed for the morning drive today. Visibility will be below a quarter of a mile at times, and a Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for most of the Miami Valley until 10 am. Right around then, showers will develop in the western counties and spread east into the afternoon. An isolated rumble of thunder is also possible.

Showers will end this evening, and we expect dry weather tonight as the clouds break up a bit. We will start Thursday will some sunshine, but clouds fill back in and a few spotty showers develop in the afternoon hours.

TODAY: Morning fog, afternoon showers. Breezy and cool. High 59

TONIGHT: Becoming partly cloudy and chilly. Low 42

THURSDAY: Becoming cloudy, breezy and cool with a few showers. High 53

FRIDAY: Cloudy, breezy and chilly with showers likely. High 48

Cooler conditions will be in place for the end of the week. Friday looks quite chilly, with highs only reaching the upper 40s and a few more showers moving through.