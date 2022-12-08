Showers come to an end overnight. Friday will start dry and cloudy, and then showers again develop in the afternoon hours. Temperatures remain on the cool side but a little bit above normal.

TONIGHT: Showers end, then mostly cloudy and chilly. Low 38

FRIDAY: Cloudy and cool with showers developing in the afternoon. High 48

FRIDAY NIGHT: Cloudy and chilly with a few showers. Low 38

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy and cool with a slight chance of showers by evening. High 50

Saturday will be dry most of the day, but we are still expecting to be stuck under extensive cloud cover. By evening, a slight chance of showers develops. Rain will continue to overspread the area Saturday night, but it will move out by sunrise on Sunday, leaving us with dry but slightly cooler weather.