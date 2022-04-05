Any spotty evening showers will taper off, and the overnight hours will be dry. On Wednesday, a cold front moves in, kicking off more showers and the slight chance of thunder.

TONIGHT: Evening showers, then cloudy and cool. Low 48

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy and mild with showers and the chance of thunder. High near 60

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy and chilly. Low 42

THURSDAY: Increasing clouds, breezy and cooler with a showers possible later in the day. High 53

Cooler conditions will be in place Thursday with just a slight chance for late afternoon showers. It looks even chillier Friday and Saturday with afternoon highs not making it out of the 40s. Showers will be likely Friday and Saturday, and there could be a few snowflakes around late Friday night and early Saturday morning.