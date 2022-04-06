We expect dry weather tonight as the clouds break up a bit. We will start Thursday with some sunshine, but clouds fill back in, and a few spotty showers develop in the afternoon hours.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and chilly. Low 40

THURSDAY: Increasing cloudiness, breezy and cool with a few showers developing in the afternoon. High 53

THURSDAY NIGHT: Cloudy and chilly with a few showers. Low 37

FRIDAY: Cloudy, breezy and chilly with showers likely. High 48

Cooler conditions will be in place for the end of the week. Friday looks quite chilly, highs only reaching the upper 40s, and a few more showers moving through. We may even see some snow showers late Friday night and early Saturday morning with just rain showers later in the day. At least Sunday looks dry and a little milder after a cold start near freezing.