Overnight, showers and the chance of thunder will continue. The potential will be there for some heavier downpours which may lead to minor flooding. Tuesday will continue to be unsettled with a few scattered showers and thunderstorms still possible, mostly likely in the afternoon. Once again, there could be a few damaging wind gusts.

TONIGHT: Showers and the chance of thunder. Low 66

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 78

TUESDAY NIGHT: Clearing, cooler and less humid. Low 58

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with a chance of late day showers and thunderstorms. High near 80

Wednesday is yet another active day with the potential for a few showers or thunderstorms. Thursday will dry out before we see a return of showers on Friday and Saturday along with cooler temperatures.