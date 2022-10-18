Yet another piece of energy is rotating around the large cut-off low pressure system parked across the eastern Great Lakes. It will bring more precipitation to the Miami Valley Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. While scattered rain showers will be most prevalent Tuesday evening, some snow will mix in with the rain overnight as the colder air moves in.

After the rain/snow mix moves out by noon Wednesday, sunshine will return Wednesday afternoon and stick around through at least the weekend.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with scattered rain showers in the evening followed by a rain/snow mix overnight. A light dusting possible in higher elevations in northern Miami Valley. Low 36

WEDNESDAY: A scattered rain/snow mix in the morning, then clearing skies in the afternoon. Continued unseasonably cool. High 50

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear with a killing freeze likely. Low 30

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and a little warmer. High 55

If you’re not yet ready for these winter-like temps of late, you’ll love the much warmer air headed our way Friday through at least the first couple days of next week! Highs will range from the upper 60s Friday to the lower 70s Saturday to the middle 70s Sunday!