Tonight, a cold front will move into the Miami Valley. There is a chance of a passing shower, but this will be mainly north of I-70, and the chance is very low. There will be a push of cooler air behind the front for Wednesday.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with a slight shower chance. Low 58

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, a little breezy and cooler. High 75

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Clear and cool. Low 52

THURSDAY: Sunny and pleasant. High 78

Thursday morning will be quite cool with morning lows in the 40s to low 50s. Thursday afternoon will be nice with sunny skies. Friday starts a significant warming trend, and it gets hot for the holiday weekend.