Any spotty rain showers move out tonight, and skies will clear past midnight. As clouds break up, we could see some areas of fog develop into early Wednesday morning. The fog will mix out quickly, and we expect plenty of sun during the afternoon hours.

TONIGHT: Clearing and cool. Areas of late night fog possible. Low 55

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasantly warm. High 80

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Clear and cool. Low 57

THURSDAY: Sunny and continued nice. High 82

A strong area of high pressure will set up over the region for the foreseeable future. This will bring days of sunshine and a gradual warming trend.