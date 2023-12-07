Temperatures will not be as cold tonight, only dropping to the upper 30s and low 40s. We stay dry and mild for Friday. Over the weekend we will be tracking a storm system that brings in rain, plus a rain-snow mix on Sunday.

TONIGHT: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 40

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny in the morning with increasing clouds in the afternoon, breezy and mild. High 57.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Breezy and cool with showers developing. Low 48

SATURDAY: Cloudy, breezy and mild with showers. High near 60

Rain develops late Friday night and Saturday. It will still be mild with highs in the upper 50s to around 60. A cold front swings through the area on Sunday, and this will bring in additional showers that mix with snow showers later in the day as temperatures drop into the 30s.