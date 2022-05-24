Clouds will increase tonight, but we expect dry weather to continue. On Wednesday, scattered showers and thunderstorms develop, and there is a small chance a few become strong to severe in the afternoon and early evening.

TONIGHT: Increasing cloudiness and mild. Low 60

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and more humid with showers and thunderstorms developing. High 78

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with showers and a thunderstorm possible. Low 65

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 78

Showers and thunderstorms will again be likely on Thursday, and even Friday, as a low pressure system slowly crosses the region. Heading into the holiday weekend, rain chances will taper off on Saturday, and Sunday and Memorial Day look dry and much warmer.