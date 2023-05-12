Today will be another warm day, with highs in the upper 70s. However, it will be mostly cloudy with the chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. You’ll also notice an increase in how humid it feels. Thunderstorms will be most likely in the late afternoon and evening hours, and any of them could produce heavy downpours.

Tonight, scattered showers and thunderstorms continue. Lows will be mild, in the mid 60s. Saturday looks to be another unsettled day, with scattered showers and thunderstorms, humid conditions and highs near 80 degrees.

TODAY: Cloudy, warm and more humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 78

TONIGHT: Cloudy and mild with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 64

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy and warm with a few spotty showers and thunderstorms. High 80

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy and turning less humid. Scattered showers and thunderstorms possible by the afternoon and evening. High 76

We will enjoy a lot of dry time on Mother’s Day, but there will be the slight chance of a late day shower or thunderstorm. There is also a slight risk of severe storms.