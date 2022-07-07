Tonight will start off dry, but we can’t rule out a few showers late. Showers and thunderstorms become likely again on Friday, and heavy rain and gusty wind will again be threats.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a few showers late night. Low 70

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, not as warm, humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 84

FRIDAY NIGHT: Showers ending around midnight, then mostly cloudy and mild. Low 65

SATURDAY: Becoming partly sunny, warm and turning less humid. High 82

It will dry out on Saturday as less humid air moves in. Sunday looks very nice with morning lows in the upper 50 to near 60 and afternoon highs reaching the low to mid 80s along with low humidity.