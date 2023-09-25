Clouds will be moving through the Miami Valley today, but it looks to stay dry. A little sun will even break through at times in the afternoon hours, with seasonably warm highs in the mid 70s expected.

Tonight, it will become partly cloudy and cool, with lows dropping into the upper 50s. Tuesday will feature a mix of sun and clouds, with the slight chance of a late day shower. The chance of rain will increase Tuesday night and into the middle part of the week.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy and seasonably warm. High 76

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and cool. Low 59

TUESDAY: Partly sunny with the slight chance of a late day shower. High 78

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with scattered showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High 74

Scattered showers will be likely on Wednesday, with the chance of thunder. Highs will stay pretty close to normal most of this week.