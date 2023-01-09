Clouds increase tonight as a weak weather system moves in on Tuesday. There will just be a slight chance of a spotty shower Tuesday afternoon.

Temperatures will be climbing again this week. Tuesday’s highs will be in the mid-40s, around 50 on Wednesday, and low to mid 50s are looking likely Thursday. It will be breezy and rainy on Thursday, however, as a strong low pressure system moves over the region through the day.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds. Low 30

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of an afternoon shower. High 46

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy and chilly. Low 36

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and cool with showers developing later in the day. High near 50

THURSDAY: Cloudy, breezy and cool with rain likely. High 54

Behind the storm, it will then turn colder. Rain will mix with snow Thursday night, and a few snow showers will linger into Friday before ending.