After a lot of sunshine on Wednesday, more clouds head our way for the rest of the week. Winter officially arrives Thursday night at 10:27 PM. Friday is the first full day of winter.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds and cold. Low near 30

THURSDAY: Clouds mixed with a little sun at times, cool. High 48

THURSDAY NIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy and chilly. Low 33

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and cool. High near 50

As we look ahead into the holiday weekend, rain chances will be on the rise. Showers become more likely Friday night and into Saturday. Temperatures will be well above normal, so no White Christmas this year.