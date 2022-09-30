High clouds associated with the remnants of Hurricane Ian will move into the area from the southeast tonight. Saturday won’t be as bright and sunny as Friday, but still expect nice fall weather.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds and cool. Low near 50

SATURDAY: Clouds mixed with a little sun, breezy and mild. High near 70

SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy and cool. Low 48

SUNDAY: Partly sunny, breezy and mild. High 68

Rain from Ian will stay just southeast of us over the weekend. More pleasant fall weather will be around early next week.