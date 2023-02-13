High pressure builds in tonight bringing clear skies and chilly temperatures with lows dropping into the upper 20s and low 30s. Clouds increase on Tuesday with a few showers possible Tuesday night.

TONIGHT: Clear and chilly. Low near 30

TUESDAY: Increasing clouds, breezy in the afternoon and milder. High 58

TUESDAY NIGHT: Breezy with showers. Low near 50

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, windy and unseasonably mild. High 68

Temperatures soar ahead of a cold front on Wednesday climbing well into the 60s, even close to 70°. The record high for Dayton is 68 and we will be close to that and possibly even eclipse that Wednesday afternoon. Be ready for strong thunderstorms on Thursday as a cold front moves in.