After a few thin spots in the clouds during the morning, they will thicken back up for the afternoon. We will see another round of showers move through the region, as well. Today, the best coverage will be in areas along and north of I-70.

A few showers will linger early tonight before ending. Dry weather will kick off the weekend. Saturday will still be cloudy and cool, and a slight chance of a few light showers will return by Saturday evening.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy and chilly with scattered afternoon showers possible. High 48

TONIGHT: A few showers early on, otherwise cloudy and cold. Low 38

SATURDAY: Cloudy and cool, with the slight chance of a shower by evening. High 50

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy and chilly. High 45

Dry weather returns Sunday, but it still looks mostly cloudy. Early next week, we will finally enjoy a little more sunshine.