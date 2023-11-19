DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A big transition is on the way: from Sunday sunshine to Monday clouds and rain soon to follow.

High pressure has now moved east of the Miami Valley and low pressure, now centered over the Oklahoma panhandle, is about to take its place.

After a clear Sunday evening, clouds will increase late Sunday night and Monday with sunshine in short supply. As the low approaches, rain will develop. While a spotty shower or two are possible by late Monday afternoon, the heavier, widespread rain will hold off until late Monday night into Tuesday morning.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear in the evening, then increasing clouds after midnight. Low 35

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy and cooler. A slight chance of a spotty shower by late afternoon. High 50

MONDAY NIGHT: Cloudy with rain developing. Rain will become widespread and potentially heavy around dawn. Low 44

TUESDAY: Cloudy with widespread morning rain transitioning to scattered showers in the afternoon. Rain could be heavy during the morning commute. High 55

After a lingering shower or two Tuesday evening, the rain spigot will shut off and lead to a dry second half of the week. Wednesday will be much cooler with highs in just the mid 40s, but we’ll rebound into the lower 50s with lots of sunshine on Thanksgiving Day Thursday. Black Friday shopping could be dampened by a spotty rain shower in the afternoon, but as of now, the chances are low (around 30%.)