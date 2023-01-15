An area of low pressure will move across the Central Plains and head into the Great Lakes region by Monday evening. As it does, we’ll see a gradual increase in clouds here in the Miami Valley along with some rain. While it should remain dry Monday morning, rain will start moving in by Monday afternoon. Showers will continue into Monday evening before tapering off overnight.

It’ll be unseasonably mild with highs reaching the mid 40s on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day before warming into the mid 50s on Tuesday.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and not so cold. Low 27

MARTIN LUTHER KING, JR. DAY (MONDAY): Increasing clouds with rain developing by mid afternoon. High 46

MONDAY NIGHT: Rain likely in the evening, then tapering off overnight. Staying mild. Low 43

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and unseasonably mild. High 54

Our next weathermaker will move in by Wednesday evening when we’ll likely see more rain. Rain could be heavy at times Wednesday night before weakening to scattered showers during the day Thursday. It’ll turn much cooler behind that system with highs in just the upper 30s Friday.