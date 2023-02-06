Clouds and winds increase tonight. Tuesday will be a windy, cool day. We will see scattered showers develop in the morning hours with winds gusting to 30 to 35 mph at times.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and becoming breezy. Low 38 but rising into the 40s after midnight.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy, windy and cool with scattered showers. High 54

TUESDAY NIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy and chilly. Low 33

WEDNESDAY: Clouds mixed with a little sun at times and cool with showers arriving toward evening. High 53

More showers will be around late Wednesday, but it won’t be as windy. On Thursday, the wind cranks back up as more showers move through the region. Temperatures will be unseasonably mild on Thursday before colder weather returns later Friday and Saturday.