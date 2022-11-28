Dry weather will continue tonight and through the daylight hours of Tuesday. By Tuesday night, a strong cold front will be approaching. This will bring strong winds, scattered showers and the chance of thunderstorms.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and chilly. Low near 40

TUESDAY: Mixed clouds and sun, becoming breezy and milder. High near 60

TUESDAY NIGHT: Windy with showers and thunderstorms likely, damaging winds are possible. Low near 40

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, windy and colder. High 42

Colder air will move in behind the cold front on Wednesday, and sunshine will return, too. It will be quite cold Thursday morning with lows near 20 but sunny skies during the day. Temperatures go up again on Friday.