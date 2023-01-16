Expect showers tonight. Any rain will be moving out by sunrise Tuesday morning. It looks like a partly sunny to mostly cloudy day with breezy conditions. Highs will be even warmer than today as they reach the mid-50s.

TONIGHT: Cloudy, breezy and chilly with showers. Temperatures steady or slowly rising through the 40s.

TUESDAY: Mixed clouds and sun, breezy and cool. High 54

TUESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy and chilly. Low 36

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers toward evening. High near 50

Rain will again develop by Wednesday evening. We may see some heavier rain through Wednesday night, and this could lead to some areas of localized flooding. Mild temperatures will continue on Thursday before turning colder Friday.