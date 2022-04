After a chilly morning with frost on the windshields, high pressure gives way to skies becoming cloudy this afternoon. The first in a series of storm systems that will affect the area moves in this evening.

TODAY: Becoming cloudy. High 53

TONIGHT: A few showers, mainly this evening. Low 35

SUNDAY: Decreasing clouds. Seasonable. High 55

Daily chances of showers this week as temperatures stabilize with highs in the 50s and 60s.