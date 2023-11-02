Look for mostly clear skies tonight, and it won’t be quite as cold. Friday will be mostly sunny, although some clouds will begin to move in late in the day. Highs will be even milder, reaching the upper 50s to near 60.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cold. Low 35

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and milder. High 58

FRIDAY NIGHT: Increasing clouds and cool. Low 43

SATURDAY: Mixed clouds and a little sun, very low chance of a spotty morning sprinkle. High 62

The sixties return this weekend, and right now most of the weekend looks dry. There is a slight chance of a spotty sprinkle early Saturday. Sunday looks nice! A better chance of rain arrives late Monday into Monday night.